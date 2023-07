Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has posted record results for the second quarter of 2023 as net revenue increased by 32 per cent to $768.5 million.

The strong Q2 growth was driven by a record performance from CDI’s Live and Historical Racing segment, where revenue increased 48 per cent to $408.0 million.

The segment benefited from a $94.6 million increase in revenue attributable to the Virginia properties acquired in the P2E transaction, and a record-breaking Derby Week at [...]