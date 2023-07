Sports wagers in Kansas fell to $98.1 million in June, which was the state’s lowest monthly total since the opening of the market in September 2022.

Online sports wagers amounted to $94.9 million in the month, whilst retail wagers were $3.2 million. Both sectors recorded their lowest monthly performances in June.

Total wagers for the first half of 2023 were $957.9 million, split $916.4 million from online betting and $41.5 million from retail betting.

Gross win in June [...]