Italian betting and gaming operator Lottomatica has reported a 20 per cent increase in revenue to €820.1 million for the first half of 2023, driven by strong growth from its Online business.

Total amounts staked climbed 34 per cent year-on-year to €14.57 billion during the half year period, with the acquisition of Betflag helping Online stakes increase by 78 per cent to €7.58 billion.

Sports Franchise stakes were up 19 per cent at €1.44 billion, while Gaming [...]