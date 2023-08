Macau posted its best monthly gaming revenue in more than three years in July with casino revenue of MOP 16.7 billion (€1.9 billion).

July was the first month since January 2020 that gaming revenue had been above MOP16 billion.

In the second quarter of 2023, Macau’s gaming revenue was MOP45.5 billion, up more than five-fold on the MOP8.5 billion from Q2 2022.

Baccarat revenue in Q2 2023 was MOP38.8 billion, with MOP26.7 billion from mass market players and [...]