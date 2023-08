Arizona reported total sports handle of $451.7 million in May, which was a 2 per cent decrease on the previous year.

Mobile wagering in Arizona accounted for 99 per cent of monthly betting wagers and amounted to $447.0 million, a fall of 2 per cent year-on-year, while Arizona’s retail wagers were down by 1 per cent at $4.7 million.

FanDuel took total wagers of $164.7 million in May, giving it a 36 per cent share of Arizona’s [...]