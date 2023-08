DraftKings is raising its full year revenue guidance after seeing second quarter revenue increase by 88 per cent to $874.9 million.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 44 per cent rise in monthly unique payers (MUPs) to 2.1 million, reflecting strong unique payer retention and acquisition across DraftKings’ Sportsbook and iGaming products, as well as the expansion of its products into new jurisdictions.

Average revenue per MUP rose 33 per cent to $137, primarily due to [...]