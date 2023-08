Gaming revenue in the Philippines increased by 28 per cent to PHP67.44 billion (€1.09 billion) in Q2 2023, according to data published by the country’s gambling regulator PAGCOR.

The second quarter of 2023 was the third consecutive quarter with regulated gaming revenue above PHP65 billion.

Casino gaming accounted for 84 per cent revenue with PHP56.61 billion, which was 23 per cent up on Q2 2022.

PAGCOR-operated casinos had revenue of PHP4.91 billion and other licensed casinos earned PHP51.71 [...]