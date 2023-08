Nasdaq-listed GAN is evaluating interest from prospective bidders as the gaming supplier and operator posted a 3 per cent drop in second quarter revenue to $33.8 million.

Revenue from B2B declined by 30 per cent year-on-year to $33.8 million, which GAN attributed to a decrease in contractual revenue rates pursuant to an agreement regarding an exclusivity period with a B2B customer.

This was partially offset by a 15 per cent increase in B2C revenue from Coolbet to [...]