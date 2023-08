Nasdaq and Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has posted record results for the second quarter as revenue grew by 19 per cent to €27.7 million.

Wagering revenue generated by games and content offered by the supplier increased by 31 per cent to €5.5 billion, while the number of unique players (excluding Wild Streak and Spin) were up by 48 per cent at 3.0 million.

Revenue from the Games and Content segment increased by 31 per cent to [...]