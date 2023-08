Las Vegas-based Golden Matrix Group has posted record results for the fiscal third quarter ended 31 July, with revenue surpassing $11 million.

The strong performance was driven by RKings Tournament Competitions, the company’s B2C segment in the UK, which generated revenue of $5.8 million from tournament competitions.

A further $1.7 million was derived from GMGAssets, a complementary business offering RKings’ high-ticket item tournament winners the option to take a pre-determined cash option in lieu of the prize.

The [...]