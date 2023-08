Sports handle in Illinois increased by 14 per cent to $5.4 billion in the first half of 2023, with June’s handle coming in at $665.8 million.

Wagering in Illinois increased by 6 per cent in June as online wagers grew by 7 per cent to $647.7 million, compensating for a 23 per cent fall in retail betting to $18.1 million.

The split between online and retail wagers in June was 96:4.

Baseball accounted for 26 per [...]