The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has reported KSh19.1 billion (€121.4 million) in total taxes from the country’s betting sector in the financial year to 30 June 2023.

Licensed sports betting operators in Kenya are liable for three separate taxes: excise duty on betting, a withholding tax on customers’ winnings, and a betting tax on gross revenue.

In FY 2023 excise duty was charged at 7.5 per cent of wagers, but has been raised to 12.5 per cent [...]