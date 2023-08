Rank Group has reported net gaming revenue of £681.9 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2023, an increase of 6 per cent year-on-year.

Rank’s Enracha venues segment in Spain recorded the strongest growth during the year as net gaming revenue (NGR) climbed by 21 per cent to £36.4 million, aided by a 16 per cent increase in customer visits. NGR increased by 19 per cent year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

Digital revenue was 10 per [...]