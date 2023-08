South Korea’s gambling revenue jumped by 45 per cent to KRW9.61 trillion (€6.6 billion) in 2022, as the country’s gambling sector recovered from the pandemic restrictions of the previous years.

The lottery sector in South Korea was least disrupted by the pandemic and revenue continued to grow in both 2020 and 2021. In 2022, lottery revenue increased by 8 per cent to a new high of KRW3.11 trillion.

The Sports Toto game also reached a new record [...]