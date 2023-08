Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has posted a 2 per cent drop in net gaming revenue (NGR) to SEK2.54 billion in the first half of 2023, despite returning to growth during the second quarter.

The first half year-on-year decline was driven by an 8 per cent fall in NGR from ATG’s core horse race betting to SEK1.86 billion, partially offset by a 14 per cent increase in sports betting NGR to [...]