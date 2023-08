Liechtenstein’s casino revenue jumped by 60 per cent to CHF131.4 million (€137.4 million) in 2022, which was a new annual record.

2022 saw a number of developments in Liechtenstein’s casino sector. The principality’s Amt für Volkswirtschaft (AVW) issued three new casino licences during the year: to MCL-Resorts AG on 9 May, to the Castle Casino on 14 December and to Best Win AG on 21 December 2022.

Eight casinos contributed to revenue in 2022 but,Lie by the [...]