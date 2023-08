Michigan’s iGaming revenue rose by 21 per cent to $153.6 million in July, taking the total for the first seven months of the year above $1 billion.

The MGM Grand Detroit (BetMGM) was Michigan’s largest iGaming licensee by revenue at $49.0 million, representing growth of 2 per cent year-on-year.

MotorCity Casino (FanDuel) and Bay Mills Indian Community (DraftKings) both recorded strong year-on-year revenue growth of 63 per cent and 51 per cent respectively.

FanDuel’s iGaming revenue was [...]