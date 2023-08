Sydney-listed lottery and keno provider The Lottery Corporation (TLC) has posted solid results for the financial year ended 30 June as revenue increased by 7 per cent to AUD$3.51 billion.

Revenue growth was driven by an 11 per cent increase in revenue from Keno to $280.5 million, which helped to offset a 0.7 per cent fall in Lotteries revenue to $3.23 billion.

Within the Lotteries segment, turnover in the base game category was up by 0.5 per [...]