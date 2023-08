NorthStar Gaming has posted sequential revenue growth of 27 per cent for the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming revenue at the Toronto-listed online betting and gaming operator climbed to CAD$4.6 million in Q2 2023 from $3.6 million in the first quarter of the year.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $527,000, after the business went live in Ontario midway through the period on May 9, 2022.

The ongoing revenue growth helped to reduce net loss for [...]