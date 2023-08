Louisiana’s sports wagers increased by 14 per cent to $134.8 million in July, but a lower margin reduced the month’s net proceeds.

Mobile handle grew by 19 per cent to $122.5 million, whilst retail betting dropped by 19 per cent to $12.2 million.

Total net proceeds decreased by 16 per cent to $17.6 million, at a margin of 13.1 per cent.

Retail net proceeds grew by 16 per cent to $1.9 million, but mobile betting net proceeds [...]