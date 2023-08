Sydney-listed online lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has reported a 14 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$118.7 million for its financial year ended 30 June.

Total transaction value (TTV) rose by 29 per cent year-on-year to $851.9 million, most of which was derived from Lottery Retailing, although this was down by 2.5 per cent to $449.1 million.

Despite there being 42 large Powerball and Oz Lotto jackpots during the year, the decline in Lottery Retailing TTV was [...]