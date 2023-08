Sydney-listed sports betting technology provider BetMakers Technology Group has reported a 4 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$95.0 million for the year ended 30 June.

The company’s biggest segment, Global Tote, saw revenue fall by 4 per cent to $45.2 million during the year, while Global Betting Services revenue increased by 6 per cent to $43.1 million and Global Racing Network revenue rose 63 per cent to $6.7 million.

The US remained BetMakers’ largest market as [...]