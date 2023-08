Toronto-listed esports and iGaming operator Rivalry Corp. has reported a 60 per cent increase in revenue to a record $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Total betting and gaming handle for the quarter soared by 192 per cent year-on-year to $112.2 million, including $57.5 million from online casino products.

This helped generated revenue of $8.5 million in Q2, with sports betting revenue up 28 per cent at $6.8 million and $1.7 million derived from the [...]