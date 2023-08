Gambling revenue in Nevada was at an all-time high of $1.4 billion in July, with strong results across both gaming tables and slot machines.

Baccarat revenue grew by 40 per cent to $193.3 million in July, helped by a high win margin of 23.5 per cent.

Revenue from Twenty One was down by 13 per cent, but was still above $100 million for the month at $108.7 million.

The Craps tables earned revenue of $40.3 million, which was [...]