Australian and US sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has posted a 1 per cent drop in net win to AUD$53.9 million for the financial year ended 30 June.

Turnover increased by 5 per cent during the year to $536.6 million, with Australian turnover climbing 3.5 per cent compared to the previous year, driven by a 24 per cent increase in marketing spend.

The Australian segment comprised $265.0 million from thoroughbred racing (up 2 per cent), $129.5 million [...]