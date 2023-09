Allwyn International has posted revenue growth of 115 per cent for the second quarter of 2023, driven by the recent acquisition of Camelot’s UK and US lottery businesses.

Allwyn’s total consolidated revenue more than doubled to €2.05 billion in the second quarter, including organic revenue growth of 7 per cent year-on-year.

Gross gaming revenue was also 115 per cent higher at €1.96 billion, helping net revenue to climb 51 per cent to €906.7 million in Q2.

Following the [...]