Austrian gaming giant Novomatic has reported a 20 per cent increase in revenue to €1.58 billion for the first half of 2023, driven by growth in Italy, Germany and its Greentube online operations.

Gaming Technology revenue increased by 14 per cent to €574.2 million during the half year period, buoyed by the acquisition of the Italian HBG Group last November, while revenue from Gaming Operations rose 24 per cent to €1.01 billion, with all regions growing [...]