Gambling revenue in Sweden fell by 1 per cent to SEK6.70 billion (€562.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, with revenue declines in most sectors.

Sweden’s online gaming sector accounted for 62 per cent of revenue in the second quarter but was 1 per cent lower than Q2 2022 at SEK4.18 billion.

Svenska Spel had revenue of SEK1.40 billion from its lottery games and slot machines, which was a fall of 2 per cent year-on-year. Svenska [...]