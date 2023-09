London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has reported an 8 per cent increase in revenue to €859.6 million for the first half of 2023, helping to deliver record adjusted EBITDA.

Revenue from B2B rose by 7 per cent compared to a year ago to €334.5 million, with regulated B2B revenue up 15 per cent at €262.5 million.

The Americas was the standout region during the period as B2B revenue increased by 43 per cent to €99.7 million, driven [...]