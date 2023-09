The Taiwan Welfare Lottery has said it will increase the jackpots and prizes for several of its lottery games to boost ticket sales during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

In 2023 the Mid-Autumn Festival falls on 29 September but, from 11 September, several of the Taiwan Lottery’s main games - including the Power Lotto – will benefit from total extra prize money of up to NT$660 million (€19.2 million).

Two new instant win scratch cards will also be launched [...]