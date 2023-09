Lottery sales in New York grew by 10 per cent to $810.6 million in the five weeks ending 2 September, boosted by the Mega Millions game.

Sales of Mega Millions more than trebled in the period to $82.7 million, as there were three consecutive draws with $1 billion jackpots at the start of the month.

New York Lottery Sales by game: 5 weeks to 2 September 2023 ($M)

Instant win games had sales of $416.4 million, which was [...]