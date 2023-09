Sports wagers in Colorado rose by 9 per cent to $281.1 million in July, and included a new record for tennis betting in the Centennial State.

Tennis wagers in July were 39 per cent higher year-on-year at $33.9 million, with other secondary betting sports also having a strong month. Table tennis wagers trebled to $12.2 million, whilst soccer betting was up by 47 per cent to $17.7 million.

Baseball was the leading sport by handle in July [...]