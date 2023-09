The Oregon Lottery posted a 58 per cent rise in sports handle to $44.5 million in August, as the sportsbook continues to diversify its portfolio of bets.

In August, the category of ‘other’ unspecified sports saw wagers more than treble to $13.3 million, accounting for 30 per cent of total wagers during the month.

This marked the highest monthly wagers for this category since launch and the sixth consecutive month with wagers above $10 million.

Of the [...]