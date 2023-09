Sports betting handle in Illinois climbed by 18 per cent to $611.4 million in July, taking the total for the year above $6 billion.

Online betting grew by 20 per cent to $595.0 million in July, offsetting a 19 per cent fall in retail betting to $16.4 million.

DraftKings held 38 per cent of total handle during the month, ahead of FanDuel with 33 per cent. Rush Street Interactive was in third place with a 10 per [...]