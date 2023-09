Connecticut’s iGaming turnover increased by 16 per cent to $985.4 million in August, with DraftKings responsible for the growth.

DraftKings and its local partner, The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, had total iGaming turnover of $587.4 million in August, an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year.

By contrast, FanDuel and Mohegan Digital reported unchanged iGaming wagers of $398.0 million during the month.

The monthly performance meant that Connecticut’s iGaming turnover was split 60:40 between DraftKings and FanDuel.

August’s iGaming gross [...]