Pennsylvania’s iGaming revenue grew by 35 per cent to $145.0 million in August, and helped take the state’s total monthly gambling revenue to $457.2 million.

Online slots had record revenue in August, up by 39 per cent to $105.3 million, with online table gaming adding $37.3 million and online poker $2.4 million.

The Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course was Pennsylvania’s largest iGaming licensee by revenue with $60.3 million, a rise of 37 per cent year-on-year.

The [...]