Spain’s online casino market increased by 28 per cent to a new quarterly record of €149.9 million in Q2 2023, driven by a new high in online slot revenue.

Online slots generated revenue of €92.8 million in Q2, a 31 per cent rise year-on-year, with live dealer roulette revenue up by 32 per cent at €45.0 million.

Blackjack revenue increased by 12 per cent to €5.3 million and RNG roulette was up by 7 per cent to [...]