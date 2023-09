Dutch state-owned gaming operator Holland Casino has reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue to €405.3 million for the first half of 2023, despite posting a significant decline from its online operations.

Holland Casino said there was a recovery in visitor numbers during the first half period, with around 2.5 million people visiting one of its 14 land-based casinos across the Netherlands, up from 1.8 million a year ago, despite some Covid restrictions in place [...]