Portugal's quarterly iGaming and betting revenue surpassed €200 million for the first time in Q2 2023, rising by 42 per cent to €206.0 million.

Revenue from iGaming was at a record high of €122.0 million in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 52 per cent year-on-year, as iGaming turnover climbed by 43 per cent to €3.2 billion.

Online slots were the major contributor to Portugal’s iGaming turnover with an 83 per cent share. Roulette [...]