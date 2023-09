Sports wagers in Louisiana rose by 20 per cent to $153.9 million in August, driven by a 24 per cent increase in mobile betting.

Mobile betting climbed to $138.9 million in the month and helped to mitigate a 7 per cent decline in retail betting to $15.1 million.

Net proceeds from mobile betting more than doubled to $15.0 million in August, with a margin of 10.8 per cent (2022: 6.5 per cent).

Retail net proceeds decreased by 9 [...]