Wagering on US horseracing surpassed $9 billion for the first nine months of 2023, after September’s wagers fell to $880.6 million.

Data from Equibase shows that September’s bets fell by 6 per cent year-on-year, as spells of bad weather caused a 7 per cent decline in the number of race days in the month to 374.

The number of races run was 9 per cent lower than September 2022 at 2,923, with available prize money of $134.0 [...]