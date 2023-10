Sports handle in Indiana increased by 6 per cent to $404.1 million in September, the first time since March that the state’s wagers had reached $400 million.

Mobile betting was up by 9 per cent to $383.8 million and helped to make up for a 32 per cent decline in retail betting to $20.4 million.

American football had wagers of $155.4 million, an increase of 1 per cent on the previous year.

Parlay bets were $124.8 million, [...]