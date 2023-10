Australian betting and gaming operator Tabcorp Holdings has reported a 6 per cent drop in revenue for its financial first quarter ended 30 September.

Wagering turnover declined by 0.9 per cent during the quarter, despite a 1 per cent increase in Digital turnover.

Reflecting the adverse impact of lower fixed odds yields due to Racing and Sports results, revenue from the Wagering and Media segment declined by 5 per cent year-on-year, with Digital wagering revenue down 4 [...]