Gaming revenue in Macau was MOP48.8 billion (€5.73 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, up almost nine times on Q3 2022.

Baccarat accounted for 85 per cent of all Macau’s gaming revenue in the third quarter at MOP41.5 billion.

Mass market baccarat revenue was MOP29.8 billion and VIP baccarat MOP11.8 billion, giving a 72:28 split.

Revenue from the 12,000 slot machines across Macau’s 30 active casinos was MOP2.9 billion in the quarter, an increase of more than [...]