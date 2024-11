The Illinois Lottery reported a 5 per cent increase in sales to $2.89 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

Sales for September were up by 2 per cent on 2023 to $303.3 million but marked the lowest monthly total of the year so far.

Instant win sales increased by 4 per cent in September to $170.9 million, which was 56 per cent of the Illinois Lottery’s monthly sales.

Fast Play games saw a 24 per cent [...]