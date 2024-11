Virginia’s gaming revenue from its three land-based casinos increased by 15 per cent to $57.0 million in October.

The three Virginian casinos operated 3,143 slot machines and 150 table games, and both sectors showed year-on-year revenue rises.

Slot machine revenue increased by 14 per cent to $42.3 million, while table gaming revenue was up by 20 per cent to $14.8 million.

Virginia casino revenue summary: October 2024 ($)

The Rivers Casino saw the largest percentage increase in revenue, growing by [...]