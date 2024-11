The Philippines’ gaming revenue grew by 38 per cent to a new record of PHP94.61 billion (€1.52 billion) in the third quarter of 2024, but all of the growth came from one sector.

Casino gaming was the Philippines’ largest sector in Q3 but its revenue fell by 4 per cent to PHP54.34 billion.

Casinos run by PAGCOR saw a 26 per cent decline in revenue to PHP3.61 billion, while revenue from the other licensed casinos was down [...]