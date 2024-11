Gaming revenue at Illinois’ 15 casinos grew by 6 per cent to $136.8 million in October, led by a good performance from slot machines.

Slot machine revenue increased by 8 per cent to $104.0 million for the month, with table gaming revenue unchanged on October 2023 at $32.8 million.

Monthly admissions to Illinois’ casinos rose by 11 per cent in October to 1.09 million.

The Rivers Casino earned the highest revenue at $42.1 million, although this was down [...]