Illinois’ sports handle topped $9.5 billion in the first nine months of 2024, as September’s wagers in the Prairie State rose by 21 per cent to $1.31 billion.

Online sports betting in Illinois grew by 22 per cent to $1.27 billion, but the smaller retail sector was unchanged year-on-year at $34.9 million.

Parlay betting was $398.1 million in September and accounted for 30 per cent of monthly handle.

By sport, American football had the highest wagers of $444.5 [...]