Connecticut’s iGaming wagers hit a new monthly record of $1.49 billion in October, growing by 30 per cent year-on-year.

Sports betting in the Constitution State was also at a record high of $229.2 million, up by 21 per cent on 2023.

Online sports betting rose by 23 per cent to $218.3 million, but retail betting fell by 13 per cent to $10.8 million.

Total turnover from Connecticut’s sports betting and iGaming increased by 28 per cent in October [...]